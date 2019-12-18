Brooks was sent back to AHL Toronto on Wednesday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

Brooks was with the Leafs on Tuesday as an emergency recall, but he didn't appear in the game against Buffalo, which mandated his return to the minors. Unless Trevor Moore (shoulder) remains on the shelf heading into Friday's matchup with the Rangers, Brooks has probably gotten his last look of the Leafs' locker room for the 2019-20 campaign.