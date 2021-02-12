Brooks was called up to the active roster under emergency conditions, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Brooks will likely continue to shuffle between the active roster and the taxi squad throughout the season. He has one goal in his lone appearance of the year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Added to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Back to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Moves to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Promoted to active roster•