Brooks was activated from the taxi squad Sunday, TSN reports.
Brooks has played just one game this year, scoring a goal over 8:30 of ice time. The Maple Leafs' next scheduled game is Thursday against the Canucks, and the 24-year-old could draw into that contest.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Promoted to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Secures two-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Sent down Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Helpers in last three appearances•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Recalled by Toronto•