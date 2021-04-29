Brooks scored a goal on his only shot and dished out two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Montreal.
Jason Spezza jumped on a Jake Allen miscue behind the Montreal net and centered to Brooks for an easy tap-in that gave Toronto a 4-1 lead midway through the third period. It was the third goal in six games this season for Brooks, who logged a season-high 11:26 of ice time.
