Brooks notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Brooks was promoted from the taxi squad under emergency conditions prior to the contest. He had the secondary assist on a Joe Thornton goal in the first period. The 24-year-old Brooks has three points in five appearances this season and could be in line for a longer look in the lineup.
