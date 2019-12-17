The Maple Leafs recalled Brooks from AHL Toronto on an emergency basis Tuesday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Brooks hasn't played in an NHL game. The 23-year-old has toiled with AHL Toronto, accruing 36 goals and 37 assists through 146 games. The big club had 12 healthy forwards before recalling Brooks, so it's unsettled if he'll make his NHL debut.