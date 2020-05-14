Brooks penned a two-year, two-year contract extension with Toronto on Thursday that carries a $725,000 cap hit at the NHL level.

In 29 appearances for the Marlies this season, Brooks notched nine goals and 11 helpers. The center also made his NHL debut in 2019-20 and logged seven games for the Leafs in which he tallied three helpers, two shots and one block while averaging just 7:51 of ice time. If the club allows Kyle Clifford to walk in free agency this offseason, it could open up a spot on the 23-man roster for Brooks heading into next year.