Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Sent down Saturday
Brooks was sent down to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Brooks will return to the minors to get some playing time while the Maple Leafs are on their bye week. He should be in the mix to return to the big club ahead of a game against the Predators on Jan. 27.
