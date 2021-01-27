Toronto demoted Brooks to its taxi squad Tuesday, according to TSN.
Brooks has been a healthy scratch for each of the Maple Leafs' last two games, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 24-year-old forward has potted one goal in one appearance with the big club this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Promoted to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Secures two-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Sent down Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Helpers in last three appearances•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Recalled by Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Dropped down a level•