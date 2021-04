Brooks scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Brooks gave the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead at 3:10 of the second period, but that goal didn't hold up. The 24-year-old center has two tallies through three outings this year. It was his first shorthanded point in 10 career games. Expect the Canadian center to stay in a bottom-six role.