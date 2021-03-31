site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: maple-leafs-adam-brooks-up-to-active-roster | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Maple Leafs' Adam Brooks: Up to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brooks was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Brooks isn't likely to see much NHL ice time in 2020-21. He has one goal in his lone appearance for the Maple Leafs this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read