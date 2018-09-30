Maple Leafs' Adam Cracknell: Sent to waivers

Cracknell was placed on waivers by Toronto on Sunday.

The 33-year-old journeyman was a depth signing for the Maple Leafs this offseason, signing a one-year deal. He played just five games last year with the Rangers and Stars, failing to register a point while averaging just 7:43 of ice time per game.

