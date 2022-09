Gaudette (shoulder) is "feeling good now" and is just dealing with a little soreness, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Gaudette missed a few practices due to a shoulder injury, but it sounds like he's already essentially made a full recovery. The 25-year-old forward, who picked up 12 points through 50 appearances with the Senators last season, will likely have to settle for a rotational, bottom-six role with Toronto in 2022-23.