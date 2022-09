Gaudette is skating on a line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner at the start of training camp, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Gaudette is also projected to serve on the top power-play line during Saturday's preseason game. It's a great opportunity for him, but he's still more likely to start the 2022-23 campaign in a bottom-six role. He had five goals and 14 points in 58 contests with Ottawa last season.