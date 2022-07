Gaudette put pen to paper on a one-year, $750,000 contract with Toronto on Wednesday.

Gaudette played 58 games for the Blackhawks and Senators last year in which he garnered five goals, nine assists and 94 shots. The Massachusetts native will likely be hard-pressed to see more than a bottom-six role with the Leafs and could even find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time to time.