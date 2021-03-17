site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Ascends to taxi squad
Galchenyuk was promoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Galchenyuk has yet to make his Maple Leafs debut. The 27-year-old had one goal in eight games with the Senators before he was traded to the Hurricanes and subsequently claimed on waivers by Toronto.
