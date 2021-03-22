Galchenyuk was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Galchenyuk recorded an assist and three shots on goal in his first two games with the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old forward could be recalled before Thursday's game In Ottawa.
