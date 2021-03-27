Galchenyuk was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Galchenyuk has been in the Maple Leafs' lineup for the last three games, collecting one assist and putting six shots on goal. He'll likely be back on the active roster for Saturday's tilt with Edmonton.
