Galchenyuk registered a goal and two assists with two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Montreal in Game 4.

Galchenyuk certainly picked a good time to have his most productive performance in a Toronto uniform. He threaded two perfect passes to set up second-period goals by William Nylander and Jason Spezza, helping Toronto build a 2-0 lead, then iced the game with an empty-netter late in the finale frame. Galchenyuk only saw 12:24 of ice time -- all of it at even strength -- despite a second-line assignment, but still managed his first three-point game since Jan. 2019 with Arizona.