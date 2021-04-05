Galchenyuk scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Galchenyuk received a pass from John Tavares and scored at 17:08 of the second period. It was his first goal in eight games as a Maple Leaf. Overall, the 27-year-old forward has five points in 16 contests between the Leafs and the Senators this year. Galchenyuk has seen second-line usage with John Tavares and William Nylander at even strength since he established himself in Toronto's lineup.