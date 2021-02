Galchenyuk was traded from Carolina to the Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for Yegor Korshkov and David Warsofsky.

Galchenyuk was waived Sunday after the Hurricanes acquired him from Ottawa but went unclaimed. Assuming he hasn't left Canada yet, he won't require the 14-day quarantine before joining the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old has one goal and a minus-6 rating in eight games this season.