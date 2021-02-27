Galchenyuk was assigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
It's been a turbulent season for Galchenyuk, as he's been traded twice already. He'll look to find his game in the AHL. The 27-year-old has never played in the minors before, and he should be designated for a top-six role immediately.
