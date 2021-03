Galchenyuk will be promoted to Toronto's active roster and make his Maple Leafs debut Friday against the Flames, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Galchenyuk appeared in eight games with Ottawa before being traded to the Hurricanes and subsequently claimed off waivers by Toronto, potting one goal while posting a minus-6 rating over that span. He's expected to skate on the second line in his Leafs debut.