Galchenyuk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.
Galchenyuk's shot attempt was tipped in by Jake Muzzin for the game-tying goal at 11:54 of the third period. While he was able to contribute to the Maple Leafs' offense, Galchenyuk also helped the Canadiens in overtime. A misplaced pass led to Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield rushing the other way on a 2-on-0, with Suzuki scoring to keep the Canadiens in the series. Galchenyuk has produced four points, four shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating through four playoff appearances.
