Galchenyuk skated on the second line with William Nylander and Nick Foligno during Friday's practice, reports TSN.ca.

Chucky revived his career in Toronto after being discarded by Montreal, but couldn't crack the postseason top-six because the team was too deep. The John Tavares injury (concussion) open a spot on the second line and Galchenyuk's intense forechecking will bring a skilled heaviness to that trio for Game 2. He will also be extremely motivated against his old team, all things considered.