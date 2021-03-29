Galchenyuk was promoted to the active roster Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Galchenyuk has impressed through his first four games with the Maple Leafs, dishing out three assists and firing six shots on goal. He's expected to skate on the second line with John Tavares in Monday's game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Moves up lineup and produces•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Slated to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Up to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Bounced to taxi squad•