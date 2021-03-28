Galchenyuk picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.

He started in the bottom six and ended up skating -- and scoring -- on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Galchenyuk should be snapped up off the wire immediately. Chemistry is chemistry and the Leafs have been shuffling lines to try to find ways to boost Willie and John. Galchenyuk has a lot of offensive talent and if this night is real, he could be a surprising fantasy contributor for the next while.