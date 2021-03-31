Galchenyuk was demoted to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Galchenyuk has held a middle-six role recently, with three assists in his last five outings. The 27-year-old will likely rejoin the active roster for Wednesday's game in Winnipeg.
