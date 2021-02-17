Galchenyuk was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday, CapFriendly reports.
Galchenyuk will have to earn his way to a spot on the active roster after being acquired by the Leafs via trade. The 27-year-old winger struggled to break into the lineup with the Senators, a task that won't be any easier given the Leafs' veteran depth.
