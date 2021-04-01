Galchenyuk was promoted to the active roster and played in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Galchenyuk had three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots. The 27-year-old has four points through 14 games between the Maple Leafs and the Senators this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: On taxi squad Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Moves to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Bounced to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Moves up lineup and produces•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Slated to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk: Dropped to taxi squad•