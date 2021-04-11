Galchenyuk delivered two assists Saturday in a 6-5 win over Ottawa.

The slick winger skated on the Leafs' top trio with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, and it's the perfect opportunity for Galchenyuk to show off his skills. The Leafs shuffled lines because of William Nylander's COVID-19 absence. Grab him and take advantage of this deployment.

