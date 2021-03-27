Galchenyuk is expected to be promoted from the taxi squad for Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Galchenyuk is slated to skate in the bottom six with Alex Kerfoot and Jason Spezza. Through three games with the Maple Leafs, Galchenyuk has recorded an assist and six shots on net while averaging 11:20 of ice time.
