Galchenyuk recorded an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Galchenyuk started a play in his own zone that led to Pierre Engvall's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Galchenyuk put up 13 points, 62 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-8 rating in 34 contests between the Maple Leafs and the Senators this season. He's been able to play throughout the lineup in Toronto, but his fantasy value will be highest if he can secure a top-six role in the postseason.