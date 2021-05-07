Galchenyuk scored a goal on three shots, dished out two hits and added two PIM.

Galchenyuk needed only 16 seconds to open the scoring on a feed from William Nylander. The 27-year-old Galchenyuk is on a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and two helpers. He's up to 12 points, 59 shots on net, 20 PIM and 40 hits in 31 appearances between the Maple Leafs and Senators.