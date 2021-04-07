Galchenyuk will be promoted to the active roster for Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Galchenyuk will play in a 10th game with the Maple Leafs, meaning he'll require waivers to go back to the taxi squad. The 27-year-old likely will stay in the lineup for the time being, as he's accrued four points through nine games thus far.