Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Back at practice
Kerfoot (face) returned to practice Wednesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Kerfoot has missed Toronto's last three games after undergoing surgery to repair facial dental fractures, but his presence on the ice Wednesday suggests he could be ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as Thursday against Arizona. The 25-year-old forward will likely be sporting a full face mask upon his return to action, but that shouldn't impact his effectiveness. If he's able to go, Kerfoot will fill a bottom-six role against the Coyotes, centering Ilya Mikheyev and Jason Spezza on the Maple Leafs' third line.
