Kerfoot (face) is out for warmups and is expected to play in Thursday's game versus Arizona, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Kerfoot returned to practice Wednesday after undergoing surgery to repair facial dental fractures, and came into this game uncertain. Now that he's officially ready to go, he's expected to man a third-line role with Jason Spezza and Kasperi Kapanen.

