Kerfoot recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Kerfoot was bumped back to his regular third-line role with Nick Foligno (lower body) back in the lineup. The 26-year-old Kerfoot had a helper on Jason Spezza's tally at 11:35 of the third period. Through six playoff games, Kerfoot has produced a strong six points (one goal, five helpers) with a plus-3 rating, 10 shots on net and eight hits. His chances on offense may be limited in the bottom-six, but he could still provide solid scoring depth.