Kerfoot was credited with two assists during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the visiting Sharks.

Kerfoot, who has gone goalless in 20 outings, earned his second multi-point game this season Wednesday. In the absence of scoring goals consistently, the 28-year-old forward is starting to contribute in other ways, producing three helpers during the past two appearances. Kerfoot shared the team lead with a plus-2 rating and added two shots as the Maple Leafs have gone 8-0-2 in their past 10 outings.