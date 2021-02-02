Kerfoot (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Kerfoot didn't practice Tuesday, but he skated with fellow injured teammate Joe Thornton (ribs) prior to the main session. At this point it isn't clear if he'll be available for Thursday's clash with the Canucks.
