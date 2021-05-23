Kerfoot scored an empty-net goal on three shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Kerfoot filled a third-line center role. With John Tavares (concussion) out, Kerfoot could potentially see some extra responsibility, but Nick Foligno got the first chance to anchor the second line. Through 56 regular-season contests, Kerfoot put up eight goals and 23 points -- he's unlikely to be more than a depth scorer in the playoffs.