Kerfoot notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Kings.

Kerfoot contributed a secondary apple on the game's first goal. The third-line pivot has really picked up the pace offensively, as evidenced by a goal and four assists over his last five games. He's probably not on the radar in most fantasy leagues as the owner of 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) through 28 games, but Kerfoot is a decent streaming option amidst the hot streak.