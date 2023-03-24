Kerfoot scored a goal Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Kerfoot popped the puck between Sergei Bobrovsky's pads from the slot after a sweet feed from John Tavares. It was his first goal since Jan. 17, ending a 25-game goal drought.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Records assist Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Garners another apple in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Goals in consecutive contests•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Scores short-handed goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Scores twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Earns power-play helper•