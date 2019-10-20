Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Fluctuations in game
Kerfoot scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over Boston.
Kerfoot has five points (three goals, two assists) in nine games, but has managed points in just three games. He certainly has fantasy value over the long haul, but there will be short-term fluctuations in his game. And that will make Kerfoot a challenging activation in head-to-head and daily formats.
