Kerfoot supplied an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.
Kerfoot has been productive with three assists over the last five games, but it'll take more than that to appease fantasy managers in some of the deeper leagues. As a bottom-six pivot, Kerfoot is averaging just 14:36 of ice time, plus he hasn't been a part of the power play in 2023.
