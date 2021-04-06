Kerfoot produced an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Kerfoot set up Jason Spezza's opening tally at 3:10 of the second period. The 26-year-old Kerfoot hasn't been much more than a depth scorer for the Maple Leafs in 2020-21, recording 17 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 39 contests. With only 26 hits, 22 blocked shots and 10 PIM as his non-scoring contribution, he doesn't pack much of a punch in fantasy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Provides insurance tally•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Mired in slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Provides insurance tally•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Strikes for game-winning tally•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Notches assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Snaps 10-game goal drought•