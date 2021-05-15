Kerfoot notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Kerfoot picked up a helper in each of the last two games of the season. The 26-year-old forward finished the campaign with 23 points, 68 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 56 contests. Kerfoot is a versatile option for the Maple Leafs, and he'll carry mid-tier fantasy value as long as he's seeing some power-play time.