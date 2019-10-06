Kerfoot scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to Montreal.

We knew Leafs' fans would be in for a treat with this talented pivot and he showed that Saturday night. These points were Kerfoot's first in blue and white. His career mark is 43 set in 2017-18. Given the Leafs' overall speed and talent, Kerfoot could exceed those numbers. And help you off the wire.