Kerfoot scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.
Kerfoot put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2 in the second period, but that's where their offense ended, while the Coyotes rallied in the third. Kerfoot has scored in consecutive contests, and he's up to five goals and two helpers through 11 games in December. For the season, the versatile forward has six tallies, 17 points, 64 shots, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 36 outings.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Scores short-handed goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Scores twice in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Earns power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Ends goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Secures helper as Leafs tame Devils•