Kerfoot scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Kerfoot put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2 in the second period, but that's where their offense ended, while the Coyotes rallied in the third. Kerfoot has scored in consecutive contests, and he's up to five goals and two helpers through 11 games in December. For the season, the versatile forward has six tallies, 17 points, 64 shots, 16 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 36 outings.