Maple Leafs' Alex Kerfoot: Handed two-game suspension
Kerfoot was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for boarding against Colorado's Erik Johnson.
Kerfoot's absence will keep him out for the remaining two games of the Maple Leafs' road trip. The 25-year-old is bogged down in a six-game pointless streak and will have to wait longer to get back on the scoresheet. The Vancouver native's bottom-six spot in the lineup will go to either Dmytro Timashov or Nick Shore.
